Texas family seeks answers after officer killed unarmed man

WOLFE CITY, Texas (AP) — A family is demanding answers after an unarmed man was shot and killed by a police officer at a convenience store in a small East Texas town. The incident happened Saturday night in Wolfe City, a town of about 1,500 residents about 70 miles northeast of Dallas. City officials will only confirm that an officer-involved shooting had occurred and the officer involved had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers. But family and friends of Jonathan Price say the 31-year-old former college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.