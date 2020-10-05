Thai protesters spark interest in 1976 university massacre

BANGKOK (AP) — Anti-government protests challenging the institutions of Thailand’s traditional ruling class are not just prompting intense debate about the country’s future. They are driving young people to delve into the darkest events of the not-so-distant past. Researchers are seeing a surge in the number of people wanting to learn about a massacre of students 44 years ago that mainstream Thai history books ignore. This year’s protesters are seeking new elections, a more democratic constitution and an end to intimidation of political activists. Their speeches have highlighted the 1976 tragedy, piquing the interest of the current generation in what their forebears faced.