Rodgers picks a part Falcons, Packers go to 4-0

10:58 pm Top Sports Stories

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers were without their top two receivers due to injuries, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers from having a field day against a depleted Atlanta Falcons defense.

Rodgers threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-16 win.

Three of those touchdown passes went to Robert Tonyan, who caught 6 passes for 98 yards.

Aaron Jones had 71 yards rushing and a touchdown as well.

Za'Darius Smith had three sacks to lead the defense.

Green Bay improves to 4-0 heading into their bye week.

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

