Rodgers picks a part Falcons, Packers go to 4-0

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers were without their top two receivers due to injuries, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers from having a field day against a depleted Atlanta Falcons defense.

Rodgers threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-16 win.

Three of those touchdown passes went to Robert Tonyan, who caught 6 passes for 98 yards.

Aaron Jones had 71 yards rushing and a touchdown as well.

Za'Darius Smith had three sacks to lead the defense.

Green Bay improves to 4-0 heading into their bye week.