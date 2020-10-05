Tomah girls golf headed to State

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah girls golf team qualified for the WIAA State Tournament by winning their Div. 1 Sectional Monday.

The Timberwolves carded a team score of 341.

Second place Waunakee also qualified for State with a 344.

Onalaska took third with a 356 but only the top 2 team advance.

Tomah was led by Amelia Zingler, who shot an 80 and took 2nd overall.

Brin Neumann took fourth with an 82.

This is the second year in a row Tomah has made it to State and the fifth overall.

Onalaska's Amber Nguyen shot an 83 and qualified for State as an individual.