Tomah girls golf headed to State

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW)

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah girls golf team qualified for the WIAA State Tournament by winning their Div. 1 Sectional Monday.

The Timberwolves carded a team score of 341.

Second place Waunakee also qualified for State with a 344.

Onalaska took third with a 356 but only the top 2 team advance.

Tomah was led by Amelia Zingler, who shot an 80 and took 2nd overall.

Brin Neumann took fourth with an 82.

This is the second year in a row Tomah has made it to State and the fifth overall.

Onalaska's Amber Nguyen shot an 83 and qualified for State as an individual.

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

