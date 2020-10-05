Three teens injured in Vernon County crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three teens were treated for exposure to cold weather after their vehicle crashed early Sunday morning.

A release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that a passing driver called authorities shortly after 10 a.m. to report a vehicle had gone over an embankment on Highway 56 east of Viroqua in the Town of Liberty.

The sheriff's office said the driver, a 17-year-old from Viroqua was headed east when he lost control, went over an embankment, and hit a tree. They believed the crash happened after midnight.

The driver and two others, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Westby, were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office stated the three were disoriented and remained in and around the vehicle for several hours until they were found.

The trio went to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for exposure to the cold.