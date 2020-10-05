Trial opens for failed Islamic State attack on French church

LYON, France (AP) — A 29-year-old Algerian man is going on trial in Paris accused of killing a policewoman and trying to blow up a church in a failed 2015 attack allegedly orchestrated by the Islamic State group. Instead of bombing a Sunday Mass in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, Sidi Ahmed Ghlam shot himself in the leg, and was soon arrested. The incident came amid a series of Islamist extremist attacks in 2015-2016 that rocked France. Ghlam is charged with murder and attempted terrorist murder. He faces life in prison if convicted. He denies wrongdoing. Nine other defendants will be tried alongside him.