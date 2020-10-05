 Skip to Content

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China’s growing power

National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) —  U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, said they will take leadership in a regional initiative called “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” aimed at countering China’s growing assertiveness. That will be the main issue they will discuss Tuesday at the Quad meeting of four ministers from the region. The first in-person talks among the foreign ministers since the coronavirus pandemic began also brings together Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

