Vehicle crashes into Middleton church overnight

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- One person is hurt after crashing into a Middleton church early Monday morning, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Authorities said a car crashed into St. Bernard Catholic Church on Parmenter Street at 1 a.m.

Police said there was damage to a traffic control signal at the intersection of Parmenter Street and University Avenue. There was also damage to a brick wall along the church property and the church.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Middleton Police Department tells 27 News alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver is being cited for OWI and open intoxicants.