Warm and dry weather will stick around.

Off to a warmer start…

Strong southerly winds gusted up to 35 mph or higher, and tapped into warmer temperatures. Our afternoon highs rebounded into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Plenty of sunshine meant a very mild afternoon, but the winds can affect high profile vehicles, especially on east to west oriented roads and highways.

Mild weather continues…

Despite a weak cool front the warmer than average readings will continue this week. The front will swing through over the next 24 hours, but any rain will stay well to the north. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s through the middle of the week, but a surge of warmer air will bring highs into the 70s to near 80 on Friday.

Dry until next Monday…

Our weather pattern favors very little rain for the next several days. the next chance appears to be next Monday. In the meantime longer range outlooks will carry the warming through the middle of the month.

Pollen season is easing…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts will be in the low range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden