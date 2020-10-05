Waterfowl Avoidance Areas start October 15 on Pools 7 and 8

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting October 15, boaters are asked to avoid certain areas of Pools 7 and 8 in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge due to migrating birds.

This time of year sees thousands of birds moving through the river corridor as part of their fall migration south for the winter.

The birds stop to rest and feed in the area during their migration. Nearby boating activity, according to a refuge spokesperson, can cause birds to flush and use up energy reserves needed for the trip.

Studies done by the U.S. Geological Survey in the past decade show an increasing trend of boaters disturbing waterfowl in the Lake Onalaska avoidance area.

Th3 3,356 acre section of the lake is marked out with white buoys.

To the south in Pool 8, boaters are asked to voluntarily stay out of the 984 acre Goose Island No Hunting Zone and the 6,538 acre Wisconsin Islands Closed Area.

In the Goose Island zone, no motors are permitted.

The avoidance areas in Pool 8 are also marked with white buoys to alert boaters.