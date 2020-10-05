White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election. At issue was the FDA’s planned requirement that participants in mass clinical trials for vaccines be followed for two months to ensure there are no side effects and that the vaccines provide lasting protection. A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believes there is “no clinical or medical reason” for additional screening protocols.