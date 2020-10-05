Wisconsin Update: Sixth COVID-19 death reported in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP/WXOW) — A sixth person has died from COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

A statement from the La Crosse County Health Department confirmed the death Monday afternoon.

No additional details on the person or circumstances surrounding the death were available from the health department.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Monday update that La Crosse County had 37 new cases of the virus.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, health officials have reported nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,696 newly confirmed cases on Monday, down from 1,865 on Sunday, and a record 2,892 cases on Saturday.

The state has now seen 134,359 cases since the pandemic began. The DHS reported four more people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,381.

About 1.6 million people have now been tested for the disease, about 27% of the state’s population.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 39 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 39 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 160 (+1) 2 Crawford 202 (+5) 0 Grant 1,220 (+19) 19 Jackson 177 (+1) 1 La Crosse 3,336 (+37) 6 Monroe 667 (+11) 3 Trempealeau 722(+3) 2 Vernon 287 (+5) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.