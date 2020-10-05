Wisconsin Update: 5 more dead, 58 hospitalized due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded five deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, and 58 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 8,950 new negative tests and 1,865 positive tests.

The five deaths has raised the total at 1,377 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 107,004 or 80.7 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81 percent of their hospital beds overall. There currently are 692 COVID-19 patients with 200 of them in ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 39 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 39 are in intensive care.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Friday update that La Crosse County had 37 new cases of the virus.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Wednesday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 159 (+3) 2 Crawford 197 (+3) 0 Grant 1,201 (+38) 19 Jackson 176 (+4) 1 La Crosse 3,299 (+15) 4 Monroe 656 (+21) 3 Trempealeau 719 (+2) 2 Vernon 282 (+8) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

