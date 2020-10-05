Judge promises quick decision on Wisconsin mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge in northwestern Wisconsin has promised a quick decision on a challenge to Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the mandate. St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman held a hearing Monday on the conservative law firm’s request to issue a temporary injunction that would suspend the mandate while he considers the case.

Waterman said at the conclusion of the hearing that he had a lot to think about and would issue a written decision on the injunction “very quickly.”

He didn’t elaborate.