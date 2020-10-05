Celebrating World Teachers’ Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Monday, October 5 is World Teachers' Day and to celebrate, those at Great Rivers United Way are asking for your help.

It's no secret teachers, educators and students have been through a lot over the course of 2020. Great Rivers United Way wants to make sure that the teachers are getting the attention and gratitude they deserve.

Community Engagement Coordinator at GRUW Julie Nelson says that this is an opportunity for the community to show support to educators and thank them for the extra effort they put in each day, whether in person or online. To show support, families are now able to create virtual thank you cards.

"Kids impact our entire community. If they're well educated, they're going to grow up to become good citizens and impact our community in a million different ways. So if we can support the teachers in even a small way by saying 'Thank you, we get it, this is hard for you and we appreciate it,' it's going to go a long way in boosting morale and keeping them engaged through a very difficult time," said Nelson.

These virtual cards will go out at the end of the week and making one is simple. You pick from four designs and add a quick thank you message at the end and then GRUW will take care of the rest.

Nelson also notes that these teachers continue to positively influence area students no matter the situation, and this small token of gratitude can go a long way.

Click here to create a card.