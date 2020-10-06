4 Rohingya refugees killed in factional attack in Bangladesh

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — At least four Rohingya refugees have been killed and 20 others have been injured in clashes between two factions of armed groups in Bangladesh, officials said. The violence took place late Tuesday at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district amid allegations that many of the refugees are involved in drug dealing, human trafficking or robbery. The officials said the melee began after the members of the two groups blamed each other for the arrest of nine suspected criminals earlier Tuesday.