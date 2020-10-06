ACLU aids appeal of two Montana men accused of stolen valor

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana men who lied about their military service in court have appealed some conditions of their sentences. The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana calls the conditions degrading, unconstitutional and unhelpful in the rehabilitation process. A judge sentenced Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson in Aug. 2019 to prison for unrelated crimes. The judge said in order for both to be eligible for parole, they would have to fulfill a list of tasks, such as standing outside a memorial with a sign reading “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans,” and writing the names of every American that has been killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.