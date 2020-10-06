Addiction therapist say the pandemic has caused an increase in alcohol abuse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local addiction therapists report an increase in alcohol abuse because of the pandemic.

Casey Bablitch, and Addiction Therapist at Gundersen Health System, said many people turn to drugs and alcohol to deal with the increased stress and isolation.

Bablitch said he had seen an increase in relapse among those who have fought addiction for years. His research shows its due to a lack of connection with sponsors and their families. Bablitch also mentioned that those who are not addicted might find themselves engaging in more high-risk drinking during the pandemic.

Gundersen Health System has many resources for those dealing with addiction that includes intensive outpatient care and residential treatment.

Guidance to Help Care for a Loved One That is Abusing Alcohol or Drugs

La Crosse County Services: An array of services are available to address substance use. Additional information on cost and how to access services can be obtained by contacting the La Crosse County Human Services Department at 608-784-HELP (4357).

Al-Anon / Alateen: Al-Anon is a Support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Alateen is an Al-Anon recovery program for young people. For more information - http://www.area61afg.org/

Community Resource Listing: Great Rivers 211

Additional Sources of Information: