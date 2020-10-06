Asia Today: Virus confirmed in 321 Sri Lanka garment workers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has confirmed a cluster of more than 300 garment factory workers, days after reporting its first community infection in two months. The government imposed a curfew in two suburbs where the majority of the patients live, closed schools and universities, and imposed restrictions on public transport. For more than two months, Sri Lanka health officials said they prevented community spread of the virus and all patients belonged to two known clusters. Elsewhere in Asia, India registered more than 61,000 new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily increase since Aug. 25. India has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world for weeks but recently has seen a decline.