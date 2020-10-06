Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

WASHINGTON (AP) — Records show Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett previously lived in a house owned by co-founders of a religious community, People of Praise, that teaches men are divinely ordained as the “heads” of both family and faith. Barrett lived with Kevin and Dorothy Ranaghan in the mid-1990s, when she was a law student at the University of Notre Dame. The couple helped found People of Praise in the early 1970s. The secretive group is opposed to the legal right to an abortion, an issue likely to be raised during Barrett’s upcoming Senate confirmation hearings.