BREAKING NEWS: Wisconsin governor restricts public indoor gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers' administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

Read the full order here.

The order limits public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building's total occupancy, and gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.

According to the order, the following places and institutions are exempted from the order, even if they have indoor spaces accessible to the public:

• Child care settings, before and after school programs, virtual learning support programs, and other child welfare locations listed in the order.

• 4K-12 schools.

• Colleges and universities.

• Health care and public health operations.

• Human services operations, such as long-term care and assisted living facilities.

• Public infrastructure operations, such as food processing and production facilities, airports, construction

projects, and public transportation.

• State and local government operations and facilities.

• Religious events, political events, demonstrations, and other events with protected First Amendment speech.

• State facilities under the control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court or the Wisconsin Legislature.

• Federal facilities under the control of the federal government.

READ: FAQ on the new order

The order takes effect Friday and runs through Nov. 6. Evers' attorney says he's confident the restrictions will withstand any legal challenge.

Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

On Tuesday, DHS reported an increase of 2,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.