Collins: Maskless Trump set a poor example at White House

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she was “shocked” to see President Donald Trump discharged from the hospital so soon. She also said Tuesday that Trump set a poor example by appearing at the White House without a mask. Collins has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic before, calling his performance “extremely uneven.” She’s in a tight race against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker, in the costliest political race in state history.