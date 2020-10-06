Convalescent plasma is being used to help COVID patients recover

(WXOW) - Physicians at Versiti are using convalescent plasma to help treat patients with COVID 19. Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness to help others heal.

Wisconsin health professionals are looking for people who have recovered from the virus to donate their plasma, in hopes of finding antibodies.

Dan Waxman, the Vice President and Senior Medical Director at Versiti, said people who carry antibodies could help save lives. He also noted that regular donors are encouraged to donate plasma because they can also be tested for COVID antibodies.

Antibodies are detected in the blood of people who are tested after infection. They show the body's efforts to fight off a specific infection.

"Convalescent plasma therapy is amazing because this is something we can do locally to help fellow Wisconsinites," Waxman said. "When people donate, that means we can help patients right now that are in need. Wisconsin has so many new cases, so there is a need to help patients out."

Waxman said Wisconsin plasma donors would be helping out those specifically in Wisconsin.have recovered from COVID and are 14 day symptom-free, or would like to donate plasma, too, please contact this number: 1-866-702-HOPE, or visit the Versiti website.

Physicians said one donation could help produce 3 to 4 products to help people.

Versiti is a world-renowned Blood Research Institute.

