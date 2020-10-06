Driver hurt after his tractor is hit by a dump truck

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of a tractor has life-threatening injuries after his vehicle is hit by a dump truck Monday evening.

Bryan Olson was hauling a load of silage on a wooden wagon when he was struck from behind by the large truck near the intersection of County Highway B and Dayton Avenue in the Town of Little Falls around 7:15 p.m.

Olson was airlifted by GundersenAir to a local hospital with what the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said were life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, Michael Cannon, was unhurt in the collision.

County B was closed for five hours for rescue work and for investigation into the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue their look into what happened with the crash.