EU court: phone spying only OK for serious national threats

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court says the bloc’s data protection rules should prevent member states from indiscriminately holding personal data seized from internet and phone companies, even when they are accessed for national security purposes. However, when EU member states are facing “a serious threat,” public authorities may require retention of data for a limited period of time, the European Court of Justice said. The ECJ ruled on a series of cases from France, the U.K. and Belgium, three countries that have been hit by extremist attacks in recent years and have reinforced surveillance.