Five things to know about the Big Tech antitrust report

After years of calling Big Tech too big, Democratic lawmakers are calling for Congress to rein in Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple by breaking them up, limiting future mergers and blocking self-dealing that could hurt competitors. Those proposals were issued Tuesday by a House antitrust panel following a 15-month investigation. With the election less than a month away and a new Congress due in January, there’s little chance of action this year. Nonetheless, the 450-page report offers a roadmap for action, particularly if Democrats regain control of both houses of Congress.