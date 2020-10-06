Freeman Baseball Digest Player of Year; Bieber top pitcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman has been selected Major League Player of the Year by Baseball Digest, and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber was a unanimous pick as Major League Pitcher of the Year. Freeman received eight of 17 first-place votes after hitting .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was second. Bieber was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He received all 17 first-place votes. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer was second. Milwaukee rookie Devin Williams was voted relief pitcher of the year.