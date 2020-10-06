German court sentences nurse to life for killing 3 patients

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a male nurse of three cases of murder for injecting elderly patients with fatal doses of insulin because he was tired of caring for them or wanted to steal their belongings. The Munich regional court on Tuesday sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment. It ordered him to remain imprisoned beyond the minimum 15-year life term. The 38-year-old defendant, a Polish citizen, was arrested in 2018. The defendant, who as a diabetic had access to insulin, himself described the killings as “bestial murders” in court, the dpa news agency reported. The case echoes that of German nurse Niels Hoegel, who was given a life sentence last year for killing 85 patients by deliberately bringing about cardiac arrests.