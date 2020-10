HOLMEN, WIS (WX0W) - Arcadia's Hallie Tulip qualifies for the WIAA State Tournament after finishing 6th at the Div. 2 sectional.

Tulip shot an 89 on the Par 71 course at Drugan's Castle Mound.

As a team, Arcadia did not advance after shooting a combined 386 for a 5th place finish.

Edgewood Sacred Heart finished in first followed by Lakeside Lutheran.