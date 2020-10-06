Greek premier meets with NATO chief over tension with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has reiterated his country is prepared to hold talks with fellow NATO member Turkey about a dispute over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday the dispute, which saw Greek and Turkish warships facing off in the eastern Mediterranean, was a threat to NATO’s cohesion. Mitsotakis spoke after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Athens. Stoltenberg was visiting Athens a day after he held meetings in Ankara with Turkish government officials. He voiced hope that the two sides would be able to hold negotiations to settle their differences. Tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey flared this summer over energy prospecting rights.