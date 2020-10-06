How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?

If you want to politely ask someone to wear a mask, experts say to do so discreetly since shaming a person could put them on the defensive and make them less likely to make changes. Citing local rules could also help. Public health experts say masks are key to reducing the spread of COVID-19. But asking a stranger to put one on could result in a volatile situation, so experts say it might be best to steer clear of people without masks in public if you can. If you’re in a store or restaurant, have a manager make the request.