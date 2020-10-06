How Eddie Van Halen transformed Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Van Halen made rock history when he added 20 scorching seconds to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65, was invited by producer Quincy Jones to play on the track. At the time, white heavy metal and Black pop seemed entirely apart. When Van Halen arrived at the studio, he listened to “Beat It,” asked if he could rearrange it and added a pair of solos during which, engineers would long swear, a speaker caught on fire. “Beat It” won Grammys in 1984 for record of the year and male rock vocal performance.