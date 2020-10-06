‘I am a witness to history’ — Jon Bon Jovi tackles 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi has been churning out love songs and arena anthems for nearly 40 years, but his latest release “2020,” has taken his music to another level. It’s Bon Jovi’s most socially conscious album to date. Calling the collection a “moment in time,” he references COVID-19, the police killing of George Floyd, the 2019 Dayton shooting, PTSD of returning soldiers, and other issues concerning the 58-year old rocker. But tackling hot-button topics can be divisive, especially with fans on both sides of the political aisle. Bon Jovi says that’s not his intention.