Indianola woman charged in infant’s death

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — The father of a newborn who died in June now also faces charges in the baby’s death, along with the infant’s mother. Television station WOI reports that 29-year-old Gregory Burton Rodee, of Indianola, has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death. The baby’s mother, 31-year-old Amber Nicole Phillips, faces the same charge. Authorities say the couple called 911 late on the night of June 14 to report that their baby — born just 20 minutes earlier at home — was not breathing. Prosecutors say the couple refused medical treatment, but called 911 again about nine hours later when they woke and found the baby not breathing. An autopsy showed the child tested positive for methadone and buprenorphine.