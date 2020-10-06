Iowa hospital to demolish historic building after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids hospital says it will demolish part of an historic building because of significant damage caused by this summer’s derecho. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s says the Resource Center on its main campus sustained $400,000 in damage during the August storm. Hospital officials said the building will be demolished by the end of the year because of significant structural problems. The original wing of the Resource Center dates back to 1917, when it was built as the St. Luke’s Nursing Education Building. Demolition is expected to begin Oct. 26.