Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80

The writer, singer and producer of the classic “I Can See Clearly Now” has died. Johnny Nash’s son says his father died Tuesday at his home in Houston of natural causes at 80. Nash was a Houston-born artist who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to chart-topping status with “I Can See Clearly Now.” Released in 1972, the tune was covered by artists ranging from Ray Charles and Donny Osmond to Soul Asylum and Jimmy Cliff, whose version was featured in the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings.” It also turned up in the film “Thelma and Louise,” and a Windex commercial.