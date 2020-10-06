Keeping kids focused during unusual school year

(WKOW) -- Whether kids are learning from home or back in the classroom, it's not a normal school year.

If your student is distracted, help them by keeping a routine. Go to bed at the same time each night. If they're virtual learning, plan meal times and brain breaks.

"Helping your kids to find ways to know what's coming so they can expect what's happening and know what's going on in their day is really helpful," said Dr. Stephanie Walsh the director of child wellness at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

If they're home, Walsh said make sure you think about where your child is learning. "Are they sitting in the same space? Are they sitting in the same place they watch television in because that can also be pretty distracting."

She also encouraged making time for fun, so kids can look forward to something.

"We talk a lot about how contagious COVID is, but laughter is also pretty contagious, so if you can start finding the humor in things, finding the kindness is different aspects and finding some gratitude that will really help your kid stay focused on what's going on and school work," said Dr. Walsh.