La Crosse County Health Department Director tests positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday afternoon, the La Crosse County Health Department said that Health Director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the department, it said that Rombalski, best known for her briefings during the past several months of the pandemic, was exposed to the virus from a household member who also tested positive for the virus. That person was exposed during an in-person education session.

The health department said Rombalski is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and is recovering at home.

They stated that because Rombalski, like many in the health department, are working remotely, no other department staff were exposed.

In the interim, the department's COVID-19 response is shared by other team leaders.

In their statement, they said this can happen to anyone.

"This notice is being shared to remind community members that COVID-19 can happen to anyone and that there is no stigma to being tested, diagnosed or in speaking candidly to contact tracers. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested and follow the guidance provided by their local health department and medical provider. Those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should also monitor symptoms and quarantine themselves for fourteen days. Testing is available through local health care providers (please call before arriving), and some community testing sites. Find the latest local information at lacrossecounty.org/covid19.

