Lebanon affirms deal to take back migrants sailing to Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus and Lebanon have reaffirmed an agreement for Lebanese authorities to take back migrants aboard boats trying to reach Cypriot shores. The Cypriot interior minister says that Lebanese and Cypriot police and naval forces will intercept migrant boats departing from Lebanon and those aboard will be returned. The minister was speaking Tuesday after talks with a Lebanese Interior Ministry senior official. The officials said all migrants aboard boats departing from Lebanon will be returned. Cyprus has come under fire by Human Rights Watch for allegedly pushing back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon aboard boats last month without heeding their claims for asylum while in some instances using violence and coercive tactics. Cyprus says it has received no such complaints.