Legal Marijuana Now party names candidate in 2nd District

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Legal Marijuana Now Party has nominated a candidate to run in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District after candidate Adam Weeks died last month. The party says it nominated Paula Overby to take Weeks’ place. Weeks’ death triggered a Minnesota law that moved the election in the 2nd District to February, but incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is asking a federal judge to block the change, saying the election should be in November. News of Overby’s nomination came in a court filing Tuesday in which Legal Marijuana Now Party co-chairman Tim Davis opposed a November election, saying a special election in February would give his part time to get issues before voters.