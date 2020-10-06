Los Angeles Times executive editor to resign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times says its executive editor, Norman Pearlstine, plans to resign his post as soon as a successor is chosen. But he’ll continue as an adviser. The 78-year-old Pearlstine announced his plans Monday in a note to staff. Pearlstine was appointed after the Times was bought in 2018 by Patrick Soon-Shiong and his wife Michele B. Chan from Tribune Publishing. The Times says Pearlstine helped rebuild a newsroom struggling from layoffs, mismanagement and cost-cutting. But staff members recently began questioning the paper’s commitment to newsroom diversity, prompting a letter to readers from Patrick Soon-Shiong last week that effectively made the pledge.