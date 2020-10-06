Mars makes the closest pass to Earth until 2035

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A close-up look at another planet is possible tonight, so check out the night sky.

Mars won't be this close to Earth again until the year 2035.

Tonight, it'll be 38.6 million miles away.

If you like stargazing, you can look to the eastern sky after sunset around 6:30 pm. Or look to the western sky before the 7 am sunrise on Wednesday. There, you'll see our nearest neighbor glowing brightly.

Even better news: There's nothing to obstruct your view. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast.

Get away from city lights to get the best shot. You won't need the telescope for this, either.

The red planet gets this close to Earth only once every 15-17 years.