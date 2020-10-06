McSally releases tax returns ahead of Senate debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally made just under $288,000 last year and paid an effective tax rate of 22%. That’s according to tax returns she provided Tuesday to The Associated Press ahead of her only debate against Democrat Mark Kelly. McSally says she released five years of tax returns in the interest of transparency and called on Kelly to do the same. She and her GOP allies have relentlessly criticized Kelly’s income sources since he retired from NASA in 2011. A spokesman for Kelly says the retired astronaut has made all required financial disclosures.