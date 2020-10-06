Mild week ahead

Off to a warmer start…

Southerly winds eased up a bit from yesterday and became more westerly as a cold front moved through. Plenty of sunshine still meant a very mild afternoon, and the afternoon highs reached up into the 70s throughout the area.

Mild weather continues…

Warmer than average highs will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s through Thursday, but a surge of warmer air will bring highs into the 70s to lower 80s on Friday. The weekend promises highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Dry until next Monday…

Our weather pattern favors very little rain for the next several days. the next chance appears to be next Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime longer range outlooks will carry the warming through the middle of the month.

Pollen season is ending…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts will be in the low range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden