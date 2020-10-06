SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is getting the word out on the October law of the month. They are telling drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any stopped emergency responders on the road.

"You need to slow down if you're in the lane closest to them and if you're unable to move over then you have to move over," said Donald Peterson, Master Inspector with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

"An appropriate speed would be one that exercises due regard, being reasonable and prudent. You are slowing down to a point where if you were standing on the side of the road with cars going by, you would feel safe and comfortable," Peterson added.

Over the past two years, law enforcement reported nearly 1,700 move over violations, each one resulting in citations for $263.