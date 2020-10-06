No contest plea for man charged in YMCA vandalism

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man seen in video vandalizing the La Crosse YMCA last October pleads no contest in the incident.

Peyton Nett, 20, appeared via video link before Judge Gloria Doyle in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

On October 11, 2019, police said surveillance video showed Nett breaking into the Main Street YMCA then destroying computers and other acts of vandalism.

Nett turned himself in after his friends sent him news stories about the vandalism. He told police he blacked out after a night of drinking and didn't remember what happened that night.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told WXOW Tuesday morning that Nett accepted a diversion agreement in the case. In the agreement, Nett needs to perform 20 hours of community service work, follow up with recommendations from an AODA assessment, remain crime-free, and stay in contact with his diversion coordinator.

Gruenke said Nett paid restitution for the damage prior to accepting the diversion agreement.

If Nett successfully completes the conditions in the agreement, the charges against him get dismissed.

Gruenke explained that agreements such as this are given to people who are at low to medium risk to reoffend, who haven't had a criminal conviction, or had a diversion agreement in the past five years.

He likened it to probation where a person has conditions they must reach such as restitution and/or counseling. Not committing any additional crimes is also a part of the agreement.

Once a person achieves those goals, the criminal charges are dismissed. If a person fails to complete the agreement, a judge then revokes the agreement and convicts the person according to Gurenke.

In this case, Gruenke said that Nett has until April to complete the terms of the diversion agreement.