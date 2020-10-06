Packers say no fans at home games while virus rampant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers say any plans to have fans for home games this season are on indefinite hold due to high COVID-19 rates in the area.

Packers officials said fans won’t be admitted until there’s a notable improvement in hospitalizations, the community infection rate and positivity rate.

The Packers have played two of their eight home games already.

They don’t have another one until Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wisconsin is one of nation's worst hot spots for daily confirmed cases per capita.

Coach Matt LaFleur is asking northern Wisconsin residents to wear masks and socially distance.

The team sent out a release on Tuesday afternoon announcing the plan and what it would take to bring the fans back to Lambeau.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

“We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance, and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”