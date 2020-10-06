Public input sought on citizen oversight of police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Next week, the public can share their thoughts on the need for oversight of police agencies in La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC), City of La Crosse, and other community partners plan a virtual listening session on Tuesday, October 13 at 6 p.m.

In a statement about the session, it states, "The goal is to build trust and strengthen relationships between the police and our communities by ensuring accessible and safe processes of accountability and conflict resolution."

The group wants public input on what a citizen's oversight board on policing would look like, its scope, and its responsibilities.

People wishing to speak can register by sending an email to laura.abellera@gmail.com or by calling 608-291-7107. Registration ends at 4:30 PM on October 13.

Speakers will be given 4 minutes to provide their feedback.

Those who are unable to speak at the listening session or who prefer to provide their input in writing may do so via email by October 13 to any or all of the following email addresses:

La Crosse County Board of Supervisors Chair Monica Kruse: mkruse@lacrossecounty.org

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat: kabatt@cityoflacrosse.org

Subcommittee Chair Joella Striebel: joella@ourwisconsinrev.com