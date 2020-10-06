Report: Church of England failed to tackle child sex abuse

LONDON (AP) — An independent report says the Church of England allegedly failed to protect children and young people from sexual predators for decades, preferring instead to protect its own reputation, and created a culture where abusers were able to hide. The report from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse also found examples of clergymen being ordained despite a history of child sexual offenses. The inquiry heard that, from the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were either members of the clergy or in positions of trust associated with the church had been convicted of sexual offences against children. The Church of England said Tuesday it was “completely committed” to improving support for abuse victims.