Review: Few far-right cases in German security agencies

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says a review has produced no evidence of structural far-right extremism in the country’s security forces and only “a small number of confirmed cases.” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday the investigation did not confirm any structural far-right apparatus that some critics have alleged has taken root. “However, every proven case is a disgrace,” he told reporters in Berlin. “Every proven case is one case too much which tarnishes all members of the security agencies.” Germany has seen a string of far-right scandals involving police and military in recent months.